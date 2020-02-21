Flip flop February 21, 2020February 20, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Remember this? When it was perfectly okay to use super delegates to override the pledged delegates? Good times! Watch @BernieSanders’ campaign manager Jeff Weaver talk about their plan to use superdelegates to wrestle the nomination from Hillary after she had won a plurality of delegates cc: @AOC, @alexkotch pic.twitter.com/cBpiQaAetp— Patrick Karlson 🗽🐉 (@PatrickAKarlson) February 21, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Flip flop”
Either Weaver was correct in 2016 or he wasn’t. That point can be argued either way.
But the fact remains that Trump is now the president and not Hillary or Bernie. So somebody F-ed up big time in 2016. And who that was can be argued in at least dozen different ways to no satisfactory conclusion so it’s a waste of good rhetoric to do it.