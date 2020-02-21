Flip flop

~ susie

Remember this? When it was perfectly okay to use super delegates to override the pledged delegates? Good times!

Published by susie

One thought on “Flip flop

  1. Either Weaver was correct in 2016 or he wasn’t. That point can be argued either way.

    But the fact remains that Trump is now the president and not Hillary or Bernie. So somebody F-ed up big time in 2016. And who that was can be argued in at least dozen different ways to no satisfactory conclusion so it’s a waste of good rhetoric to do it.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *