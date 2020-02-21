The path February 21, 2020February 20, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares The political scientist Rachel Bitecofer discusses the best way for Democrats to win the Presidency, and Congress, in 2020.https://t.co/w4y8pITBvU— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) February 20, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “The path”
Bitecofer is correct that enthusiastic Democrats need to turn out in massive numbers on November 3rd.
A big part of Trumps 2020 campaign strategy is to call the Democrats a bunch of Socialists day after day.
It won’t matter if it’s Bernie at the top of the ticket or somebody else, because the Republicans are planning to call all of us an angry mob of Socialists who are hell-bent on disassembling this country.
Of course if the corrupt, racist, sexist, Capitalist billionaire Bloomberg is the Democratic nominee then Trump and the Republicans won’t do any such thing.
“Lenin wanted to destroy the state, and that’s my goal too. I want to bring everything crashing down, and destroy all of today’s establishment.”
Steve Bannon said that, not Bernie or the Democrats.
The Republican Party is anti-American.