Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

While there certainly were Russian bots pushing Sanders back in 2016 (it was part of my job to track them), and most assuredly they’re there again, it’s really disingenuous of Bernie to insinuate his online supporters aren’t known for attacking people — because they’re people we know. Some of them are members of his senior staff. So he should clean that shit up, and not hide behind the Russians. Both things are true.