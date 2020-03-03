Bye, Tweety March 3, 2020March 2, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares They weren’t “compliments.” They were sexually suggestive. But okay: Chris Matthews announces he's retiring and tonight will be his last show pic.twitter.com/ddYUMmdpzU— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 3, 2020 Chris Matthews: "Compliments on a woman's appearance that some men, including me, might have once incorrectly thought were okay, were NEVER okay. Not then and certainly not today. And for making such comments in the past, I'm sorry." pic.twitter.com/6Hw9AZO4Va— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 3, 2020 Chris Matthews: Newsman. Political analyst. Woman appreciator. pic.twitter.com/Rp0CKYukEV— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 27, 2020 Fire Chris Matthews. pic.twitter.com/0p4wypUf5w— Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) February 26, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Bye, Tweety”
It’s a good start, but Scarborough, Rhule, Mitchell and Todd were also on the “list.”
And let’s add Nicole Wallace to the “list.”