Coronavirus roundup

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “Coronavirus roundup

  1. Super-Tuesday.

    A day when you have to suspend your disbelief in order to buy into the narrative.
    Science Fiction.
    Add the coronavirus into the mix and the entire experience becomes otherworldly.

    But it’s always us against them, or it, in the end.

    In the final battle between good and evil, the light always conquers the darkness.

    So don’t throw in the towel on Bernie just yet, because there’s always a platform to be written.

    Now on to the next engagement where the virus, and Biden, is sure to follow.

