Coronavirus roundup March 3, 2020March 2, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Coronavirus could spread in U.S. because people may be put off by cost of testing and treatment, doctor warns https://t.co/ObFCuXVDWT— Newsweek (@Newsweek) March 2, 2020 "In New York state, the person who tested positive was only the 32nd test we've done in this state. That is a national scandal. They're testing 10,000 a day in some countries." – ER Dr. Matt McCarthy pic.twitter.com/Yvwnp96E7d— Matt Novak (@paleofuture) March 2, 2020 Reporting with @ZachLowe_NBA: In memo to teams on coronavirus, NBA suggests players choose fist-bumps over high-fives and avoid taking items such as pens, balls and jerseys to autograph. Teams also concerned about corona impact on pre-draft process. Story: https://t.co/dKZyDMZdVy— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 2, 2020 While public health officials and medical experts raised the alarm about the coronavirus outbreak, a timeline of events shows that President Trump downplayed their concerns and injected controversial and unproven theories into the conversation https://t.co/0J6JsBmRUk— CNN (@CNN) March 2, 2020 Infectious diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci has to stop Trump from asserting in a White House meeting that coronavirus vaccine would be available in two months: "Like I've been telling you, a year to a year and a half." pic.twitter.com/YF59PYMlG0— Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 2, 2020 Today, I am announcing a major push to make the coronavirus vaccine fully covered by Medicare.Because seniors who will need this vaccine the most should not have to worry or wonder where they stand once it’s available.https://t.co/I66PmrzXCO— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 1, 2020 Each lab can do about 100 tests a day, which means substantial capacity is coming on line. The key statistic is daily capacity not just total amount of reagents available. Access will turn on how many tests can be run a day so the key is getting more labs going. https://t.co/vIhya7oqKS— Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) March 3, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Coronavirus roundup”
Super-Tuesday.
A day when you have to suspend your disbelief in order to buy into the narrative.
Science Fiction.
Add the coronavirus into the mix and the entire experience becomes otherworldly.
But it’s always us against them, or it, in the end.
In the final battle between good and evil, the light always conquers the darkness.
So don’t throw in the towel on Bernie just yet, because there’s always a platform to be written.
Now on to the next engagement where the virus, and Biden, is sure to follow.