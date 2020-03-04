Final totals not in yet, but he won Alabama, Arkansas, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Massachusetts, and Virginia.
One thought on “Biden wins big”
Congratulations Joe, what an accomplishment.
So far you’ve won all of the ‘Conservative States of America.’
States that you know that you don’t stand a snowballs chance in hell of beating Trump in come November (well maybe you could win in Va).
What are Biden’s plans should he become the president?
We know what Bernie’s plans are and Warren has a plan for everything including getting campaign cash from BIG OIL.
The only plan that Biden keeps talking about is beating Trump.
Because 89% of Democratic voters say that they would vote for a commode before they’d vote for Trump, Biden’s plan to beat Trump in November must be meant as a joke.
Does Biden plan to support the Green New Deal?
Is Biden planning to control health care costs by eliminating for-profit health insurance company’s?
Does Biden plan on shutting down the endless wars in the Middle East?
Just what are Joe Biden’s plans exactly?
Notes:
Because Biden and the DNC are pretending that Joe won last night, the stock market is up 500 points today primarily due to a huge gain in the price of stocks of the for-profit health insurance companies.
Biden won in Massachusetts because Warren and Bernie split the Left’s vote in Warren’s home state. Warren’s 3rd place showing is another indication that she should pack it in and stop taking money from BIG OIL.
Biden won Minnesota only because corporatist, sell-out Amy Klobuchar tossed her votes to Biden.