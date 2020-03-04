Priorities March 4, 2020March 3, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares NASHVILLE was devastated by a tornado. At least 19 are dead. There’s no power at the state legislature. But Republicans here are so excited to pass an unconstitutional abortion ban and a radical permitless carry bill they’re convening anyway to attack women by flashlight.— Justin Kanew (@Kanew) March 3, 2020 1. For 45+ years, #SCOTUS has repeatedly affirmed that abortion providers can defend their patients' right to abortion by challenging restrictive laws in court. Louisiana is trying to force patients to file their own cases, an insurmountable task for most. https://t.co/Vxx7wvovod— Center for Reproductive Rights (@ReproRights) March 3, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie