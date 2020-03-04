One thought on “Bloomberg out

  1. If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em, right Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Beto and Bloomberg.
    These people are the dictionary definition of sell-outs who are only interested in their own personal futures.

    Yesterday, 47% of Democratic voters who are “freaked out” by the coronavirus voted for Joe Biden.

    Biden has the paranoid vote in the bag.

