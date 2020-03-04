Bloomberg out March 4, 2020March 4, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Endorsed Biden. Warren “talking to staff about her next move.” I expect her to drop out, too. BREAKING: Mike Bloomberg is ending his 2020 presidential campaign, according to campaign spokesman. https://t.co/dJGFffAQNk pic.twitter.com/QJ2NzYoFI9— MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 4, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Bloomberg out”
If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em, right Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Beto and Bloomberg.
These people are the dictionary definition of sell-outs who are only interested in their own personal futures.
Yesterday, 47% of Democratic voters who are “freaked out” by the coronavirus voted for Joe Biden.
Biden has the paranoid vote in the bag.