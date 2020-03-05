Bye Mike March 5, 2020March 4, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares New: I wrote about how Bloomberg's attention sucking media bomb campaign strategy worked, even if the candidate didn't. https://t.co/5fSk4znkCR— Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) March 5, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Bye Mike”
F-ing oligarchs.
How much economic progress did Black folks make during the administration of our first Black president, Obama, and his lily White sidekick huckster Joe Biden?
When Obama/Biden took office the Black unemployment rate stood at 11.5%. It was 9% for Whites.
When Obama/Biden left office the unemployment rate for Blacks was 8.1% and 4.3% for Whites.
In 2009, the median wealth of a Black family was $19,000 and for a White family $192,000.
When Obama/Biden left office the median wealth for Blacks was down to $11,000 and for Whites down to $130,000. (That’s how much wealth the gangster banksters stole from all of us during the Great Recession.)
During the 8 years of the Obama/Biden administration wages remained stagnant while prices rose.
Both Blacks and Whites moved backwards economically during Obama/Biden and that’s why Trump is sitting in the WH.
Unlike Blacks and poor, dumb Whites the Hispanics have already figured out Biden’s con and are voting in larger and larger numbers for Bernie.
It’s time for all of us to pack our bags and leave behind the false security offered by the Establishments plantation and move on to greener pastures.
F-ing plutocratic politicians.