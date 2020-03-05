I heart Katherine Hayhoe March 5, 2020March 4, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Go read: This misleading title reinforces a common myth: that there's a secret to talking to "dismissives," people who've build their identity on rejecting climate science. There isn't. (thread) https://t.co/W8i6Qz7kJN— Prof. Katharine Hayhoe (@KHayhoe) March 4, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “I heart Katherine Hayhoe”
Like everything else it’s a tribal matter.
Today’s Flat Earth Society still has thousands of members because nothing, for them, makes sense unless the earth is flat.