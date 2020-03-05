The plot thickens March 5, 2020March 4, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Lawyers for the 9/11 families suing Saudi Arabia claim their investigator interviewed Jamal Khashoggi on Oct. 26, 2017, and Khashoggi sent a text to “senior Saudi officials that same day.”Covered an emergency hearing on these new filings this morning for @CourthouseNews. pic.twitter.com/OQhecmiawg— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) March 4, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “The plot thickens”
What do you suppose Biden’s policy towards Saudi Arabia will be if he becomes the president.
Maybe we, somebody in the media, should ask him?