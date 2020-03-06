Coronavirus FUBAR March 6, 2020March 5, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares “I am currently sick in quarantine after caring for a patient who test positive… awaiting permission from the federal government to allow for my testing… the national CDC would not initiate the test…” Anonymous California nurse #coronavirus #testing pic.twitter.com/D45FIv6K02— The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) March 5, 2020 “If you were wearing the required equipment then you wouldn’t have coronavirus." pic.twitter.com/uNPb3flSG1— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) March 5, 2020 I just landed at JFK after reporting on #coronavirus in Milan and Lombardy —the epicenter of Italy’s outbreak— for @vicenews. I walked right through US customs. They didn’t ask me where in Italy I went or if I came into contact with sick people. They didn’t ask me anything.— Julia Lindau (@julialindau) March 5, 2020 This #coronavirus emergency response package gives our government the resources it needs to confront this public health crisis – without stealing a dime from other critical initiatives. With my signature, it goes to the President’s desk. pic.twitter.com/stxLFdcdcj— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 5, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie