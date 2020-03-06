The glass ceiling, again March 6, 2020March 5, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Full text of EW’s remarks to staff. Includes: “In this campaign, we have been willing to fight, and when necessary, we left plenty of blood and teeth on the floor. And I can think of one billionaire who has been denied the chance to buy this election.“ https://t.co/keKKIir7yJ— laura olin (@lauraolin) March 5, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “The glass ceiling, again”
Someday in American politics both women and democratic socialists will get a fair shake.
But, it is what it is and Senator Elizabeth Warren has the power to turn this race in Bernie’s favor by endorsing him.
Perhaps she can join Bernie on stage in Detroit, Michigan tonight to endorse him, or maybe on Sunday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Bernie needs Warren’s help ASAP.
If Warren backs the corrupt, corporatist Joe Biden, she would destroy her reputation and become just one more self-serving politician.
Do the right thing Senator Warren and throw your support behind Bernie.