There are people who actually believe him March 6, 2020March 5, 2020 LISTEN TO HIS ANSWER ON HOW HES GOING TO KEEP PROTECTIONS FOR PREEXISTING CONDITIONS I MEAN LISTEN TO THIS pic.twitter.com/yzNngWrKts— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 6, 2020
One thought on “There are people who actually believe him”
Many, many Trump supporters openly say that there is no coronavirus.
They claim that the coronavirus is a Democratic plot to hurt Trump and doesn’t really exist.
Does Joe Biden actually believe that he can convert these people into Democratic voters for the sake of unity?