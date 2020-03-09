Anointed March 9, 2020March 8, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares This election, evangelicals can trust President Trump, says mega-scammer and pastor-to-the mobster chief, #PaulaWhite."Around 29% of adults in Ohio identify as evangelical Christians, which translates to well over 3 million people. " https://t.co/yCrynYdIvY— K. C. Boyd (@KCBoyd3) March 8, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Anointed”
These are the same “good Christians” who are rooting for Armageddon and the death or conversion of the Jews.
What does a cult think like?