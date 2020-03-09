I can’t even think about this without getting angry at all the people who couldn’t bring themselves to vote for Hillary Clinton. Because personally, I’d sleep better at night if someone competent was in charge:
One thought on “Competency”
Competency and stuff.
1. The day Joe Biden entered the race last April, there wasn’t a women living or dead who could have gotten the Democratic nomination.
2. All of the presidential candidates who are no longer in the race and who have thrown their support behind corrupt, corporatist Joe Biden, are themselves corrupt, corporatists whose campaigns were largely funded by millionaires, billionaires and corporations.
3. Big monied interests who want Trump gone are supporting corrupt, corporatist Joe Biden because he told them last April that “I won’t demonize the rich. No one’s standard of living will change, nothing would fundamentally change.”
With the Establishment’s backing Joe Biden has been born again.
The Establishment feels that Joe’s ridiculous kumbaya message of “unity” will carry the day and get him the Democratic nomination.
Joe Biden is the most corrupt and least competent of all of the candidates (21?) who ran for the Democratic nomination with the exception of oligarch Mike Bloomberg.
But those who control the power and own the wealth know what’s best for all of us, right?
Still, all Republicans are the “enemy of the people” and all of them must be removed from office on November 3rd.
Especially Trump, Moscow Mitch and Lindsey Graham who need to be voted out of office by a massive Democratic turnout in November. Long lines or not.