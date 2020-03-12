The reassurance speech March 12, 2020March 11, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Trump tried to calm the markets with a speech written by Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller: 'We must put politics aside, stop the partisanship, and unify together as one nation and one family' — Watch President Trump's full Oval Office address on the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/gyYJObaNwm— NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 12, 2020 Dow futures dropped after Trump’s speech. They were better than this before the speech, now they’re worse in the last few minutes. pic.twitter.com/VLOEXxZiOO— John Aravo🐍is 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) March 12, 2020 An unbelievable speech in many ways with some very weird words. Basically Europe's banned from America. Except the UK. #trump #sexycounting pic.twitter.com/TkJWg6dPN4— David Flynn (@David_Flynn) March 12, 2020 The two themes of all Trump speeches:– I am great, beyond comparison– Other people and places are cheaters and to blameCan those themes be applied to a speech about a pandemic? Two minutes in, the answer is: Yes indeed!— James Fallows (@JamesFallows) March 12, 2020 OUTRAGEOUS: Senate Republicans just blocked an emergency bill to provide paid sick leave to workers impacted by the coronavirus crisis.In the middle of a global pandemic, Senate Republicans are putting lives at greater risk. #COVID19https://t.co/fLBm15wNAV— CAP Action (@CAPAction) March 11, 2020 My summary of @POTUS false assertions in his #COVID19 speech tonightTranscript @cspan https://t.co/1ZX9sipKVp pic.twitter.com/TfpLyI61gL— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 12, 2020 Now down 5.4% https://t.co/8VG1NRYSWu— Andrew Beatty (@AndrewBeatty) March 12, 2020 Dow futures for the last ~4 hours. The steep drop begins at 9:00 pm Eastern, 49 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/axJ6omoLS9— Sam Wang (@SamWangPhD) March 12, 2020And as it turns out, everything he said about not letting people in from other countries was a lie: Here’s the proclamation from the Dept of Homeland Security. As you can see, it’s nothing like what Trump announced, which sounded like no one (and no cargo) would be allowed in the US from Europe, except from the UK, oddly. https://t.co/KdBeU8IiEH— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) March 12, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “The reassurance speech”
What Trump has discovered is that even though in his own mind he believes that he can control everything in the world, he can actually control virtually nothing.
All of the world’s dictators, authoritarians and lunatic leaders end up learning that lesson. Generally the hard way.
On a positive note, Trump has begun withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan so that he can end America’s longest war.