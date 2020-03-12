The reassurance speech

~ susie

Trump tried to calm the markets with a speech written by Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller:


And as it turns out, everything he said about not letting people in from other countries was a lie:

  1. What Trump has discovered is that even though in his own mind he believes that he can control everything in the world, he can actually control virtually nothing.

    All of the world’s dictators, authoritarians and lunatic leaders end up learning that lesson. Generally the hard way.

    On a positive note, Trump has begun withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan so that he can end America’s longest war.

