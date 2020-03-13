And you think there’s no God?

~ susie

Via Axios:

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s press secretary tested positive for coronavirus days after taking part in meetings with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reports and multiple American outlets have confirmed.

The latest: Bolsonaro is currently being monitored, according to Brazilian media. Fabio Wajngarten, the aide, was photographed with Trump on Saturday.

  • Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday that he’s “not concerned” about Wajngarten’s diagnosis.
  • Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) both said they will enter self-quarantine after being at Mar-a-Lago with the Brazilian delegation last weekend.

A far-right populist, Bolsonaro had dismissed the alarm around the virus as a “fantasy” spread by the media as recently as Wednesday.”

