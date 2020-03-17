Defying the courts March 17, 2020March 16, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Latest Ohio news: Governor says state will order primary polls closed Tuesday, citing ‘health emergency’ from coronavirus https://t.co/g9vTOSFkHS— Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) March 17, 2020 a horrendous precedent if governor is allowed to violate a court order and delay an election. This is unconscionablehttps://t.co/oZpjUkB5VE— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 17, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie