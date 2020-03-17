Bill Barrski saves the Russians March 17, 2020March 16, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares The Department of Justice is asking to drop Concord Catering and Concord Management as defendants in troll farm case brought by former special counsel Robert Mueller a month before it was scheduled to go to trial, per @kpolantz https://t.co/bC1zWhP1Po— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 16, 2020 Really?? While we are worrying about survival from coronavirus @realDonaldTrump is worrying about protecting Putin. Reminder that Prigozhin who ran Concord was not only involved in Russia's attack on America but also in attack on American troops via his company Wagner. https://t.co/wcFGSnp4ih— Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) March 16, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Bill Barrski saves the Russians”
Speaking of Russia, they don’t appear to be having a coronavirus problem.
Curious?