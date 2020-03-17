Share

Photo by David Everett Strickler on Unsplash

Trump, ever helpful, via Talking Points Memo:

“President Trump advised a group of governors during a conference call Monday morning to acquire key supplies such as respirators and ventilators themselves amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to the New York Times.

“The Times reported Monday that Trump told the governors in the conference call to “try getting it yourselves” when it comes to “respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment.”

“We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves,” Trump said, according to the Times. “Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.”

“According to the Times, some governors were astonished by Trump’s remarks given how they’re looking to the federal government to provide assistance in acquiring equipment, personnel and financial aid.”