Jimmy Kimmel at home March 19, 2020March 18, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares It’s kind of crazy, isn’t it? The show must go on…line! Follow my social media for a new #minilogue from my house every weekday… #selfquarantine pic.twitter.com/8PSqvEEf9K— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) March 18, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Jimmy Kimmel at home”
Should we suspect your entertainers motives Kimmel, seeing that the Chinese reported no new cases of the coronavirus yesterday.
Except for the 24 people returning from overseas who were quickly isolated for 14 days.
The Chinese are now worried about being re-infected from the outside.
What the Chinese experience has taught us is that we can not stop the spread of the coronavirus unless we lockdown the entire world for at least two months.
And even then some recluse will exit the wilderness carrying the virus and re-infect all of us unintentionally.
While we’re at it, the tariffs placed on China and Europe by Trump are criminal.
Governor Cuomo now sounds like a Capitalist village idiot.