Cognitive dissonance

People still trust Trump with the economy?

  1. Trump constantly does stupid shit. Like calling the coronavirus the “Chinese virus.”

    Yesterday Trump closed the border with Canada, but left the border with Mexico open.
    We have 50 official border crossings along our southern border with Mexico.
    Each and every day 100,000 Mexicans and Americans cross back and forth across that border. WTF?

    Trump and Pence chose Dr. Deborah Birx for their coronavirus team.
    Br. Birx is probably a very nice person and she sure knows a lot about communicable diseases, but she knows nothing about economics and politics and it shows. WTF?

    Trumps sanctions against Iran and Venezuela are killing people in this time of crisis. WTF?

    Having said that, nobody can disagree that Trump was dragged kicking and screaming into this economic mess by the “be afraid, be very afraid” crowd. WTF?

