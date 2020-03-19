Cognitive dissonance March 19, 2020March 18, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares People still trust Trump with the economy? It was a winning issue for Democrats in 2018. That could persist in 2020. (data here: https://t.co/2I7bZSNKIP) https://t.co/9ZdEzwnF1F pic.twitter.com/8LZpZYtqFl— Eli Yokley (@eyokley) March 18, 2020 All of the stock value generated under #Trump has evaporated. The trillions lost since this epidemic began in late December far exceeds the billions predicted in pandemic role-playing exercises and investor analyses. All major banks & financial firms have explaining to do. pic.twitter.com/myj9XG64GR— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 18, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Cognitive dissonance”
Trump constantly does stupid shit. Like calling the coronavirus the “Chinese virus.”
Yesterday Trump closed the border with Canada, but left the border with Mexico open.
We have 50 official border crossings along our southern border with Mexico.
Each and every day 100,000 Mexicans and Americans cross back and forth across that border. WTF?
Trump and Pence chose Dr. Deborah Birx for their coronavirus team.
Br. Birx is probably a very nice person and she sure knows a lot about communicable diseases, but she knows nothing about economics and politics and it shows. WTF?
Trumps sanctions against Iran and Venezuela are killing people in this time of crisis. WTF?
Having said that, nobody can disagree that Trump was dragged kicking and screaming into this economic mess by the “be afraid, be very afraid” crowd. WTF?