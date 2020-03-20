Incompetent asshole in chief March 20, 2020March 19, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Close up of President @realDonaldTrump notes is seen where he crossed out "Corona" and replaced it with "Chinese" Virus as he speaks with his coronavirus task force today at the White House. #trump #trumpnotes pic.twitter.com/kVw9yrPPeJ— Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) March 19, 2020 Before Virus Outbreak, a Cascade of Warnings Went Unheeded. First US detection in Chicago, 47 days later, WHO declared a pandemic. By then it was too late: 110 million Americans were expected to become ill, 7.7 million hospitalized, 586,000 dead.https://t.co/Qh4xB8S0o9— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 19, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie