Safety net March 20, 2020March 19, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac together backstop about $5 trillion of home loans – about half of the U.S. housing marketAhttps://t.co/UuronOsrFh— Intl. Business Times (@IBTimes) March 19, 2020 GOP bill on immediate checks:— $1,200 per person ($2,400 if filing jointly)— $500 per kid— Begins to phase out above $75K— Phases out completely above $99K— Much smaller benefit, of $600, for millions w/o federal tax liability pic.twitter.com/mPggn8eepS— Jeffrey Stein (@JStein_WaPo) March 19, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie