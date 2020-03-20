And he’s always peddling what we used to call in the software business “vaporware.” Basically, tell the customer your product does everything you want, and then you have to build and deliver the damn thing.
Like his promises yesterday about a treatment for coronavirus. A Talking Points memo reader who’s a physician explains:
Remdesivir is currently an infusion drug only- meaning you have to be in a hospital hooked to an IV. The ongoing clinical trials are all in hospitalized patients.
The enrolled patients are those with evidence of lung disease, meaning that some damage is already present. There is no way that the infusion will ever be a practical solution for the vast majority of infected patients (not in hospitals).
There is an oral preparation, but it is only now being tried in Phase 1 studies, meaning being determined if it is even safe for human consumption?
I certainly hope that they do not rush the oral drug to market without even knowing if it is safe. Think Thalidomide, COX inhibitors, Gepants.
We are at least a year away from effective treatment, unless some miracle cure in existing drugs is identified.
I know people are scared, but there was a lot of false hope today….
Best solution is prevention, aggressive public health measures, handwashing, physical distancing.
One thought on “Trump is a snake-oil salesman”
Trump is buying time just like every other politician is doing because the “best health care system in the world” is about to come apart at the seams.
For example New York City has 8.75 million people.
NYC has 4010 cases of coronavirus which is 0.0457 % of the total population of the city.
26 people have died and that’s 0.0003 % of the population.
And yet Mayor DeBlasio wants to shut the whole city down because his health care system is “already stretched to its limit.” WFT?
Then there’s this tidbit from Trumps great pal PM Boris Johnson, who is preparing to issue an order for everyone in the UK to stay home.
To get some insight Johnson asked his intelligence community to find out if such an order would cause rioting.
The intelligence community concluded that there would be rioting, but it could be “quickly contained with the support of the military.”
George Orwell is spinning in his grave.