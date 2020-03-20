The GOP is a snake pit March 20, 2020March 19, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares SCOOP: NC's GOP Senator Richard Burr told the public he was confident the govt can fight off COVID-19 the same time he & his wife sold up to ~$1.5 million stock in major corporations that ended up losing most of their value during the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/JsXkaxb2Pw pic.twitter.com/lMnnbBfoNZ— Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) March 19, 2020 Tucker Carlson calls for Senator Burr to resign and await prosecution for insider trading if he cannot provide a reasonable explanation for his actions. He goes on to say it appears that Senator Burr betrayed his country in a time of crisis pic.twitter.com/q7yJa5wjuA— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) March 20, 2020 NEW: Sen. Kelly Loeffler sold between $1.2M and $3.1M worth of stock in the three weeks beginning on Jan 24—the day of a closed-door, all-Senator briefing on the coronavirus https://t.co/euaTv2JtIL— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) March 20, 2020 Republican Jim Inhofe dumped up to $450,000 in stock — the fourth GOP senator implicated in scandal: report https://t.co/r02EVirC7N— Connie P (@Conniepae) March 20, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie