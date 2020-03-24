I just finished watching Georgia’s Governor Kemp detail what his task force has put in place to fight Covid-19. It was a striking list, but, fell short of “shelter in place” across the board. Local elected officials are putting in place stricter rules in localities that are hot spots.
Apparently, Trump is having a real hard time grasping the idea that this isn’t going to pass in a few weeks. Trump can’t campaign or control the markets and it is making him furious.
Trump just does not get what is really important here…
