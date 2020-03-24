Trump just does not get what is really important here…

Share

I just finished watching Georgia’s Governor Kemp detail what his task force has put in place to fight Covid-19. It was a striking list, but, fell short of “shelter in place” across the board. Local elected officials are putting in place stricter rules in localities that are hot spots.



Apparently, Trump is having a real hard time grasping the idea that this isn’t going to pass in a few weeks. Trump can’t campaign or control the markets and it is making him furious.

“Unable to travel and unsure of what to do, Trump has been crashing West Wing pandemic meetings, often forcing staffers to hurriedly adjust agendas as the president frequently gets in the way of health professionals trying to chart a course of action” https://t.co/GSncknaQ52 — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) March 23, 2020





