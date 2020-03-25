She hurt his fee-fees March 25, 2020March 24, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares And he’s going to destroy the country to punish her: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Trump have not spoken in more than five months, according to a Pelosi aide, even despite the coronavirus crisis facing the country and the massive rescue packages moving through Congress https://t.co/WX46V9mBUW— CNN (@CNN) March 24, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “She hurt his fee-fees”
Who in their right mind would want to speak to Trump anyway about anything?
Mnuchin speaks for Trump, so Pelosi and Mnuchin will get a deal done and Trump will do whatever it is that Trump does when the deal is made.
Probably pin the tail on the donkey.