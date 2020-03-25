She hurt his fee-fees

~ susie

And he’s going to destroy the country to punish her:

Published by susie

One thought on “She hurt his fee-fees

  1. Who in their right mind would want to speak to Trump anyway about anything?

    Mnuchin speaks for Trump, so Pelosi and Mnuchin will get a deal done and Trump will do whatever it is that Trump does when the deal is made.

    Probably pin the tail on the donkey.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *