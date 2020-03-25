An offer you can’t refuse March 25, 2020March 24, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares He wants to kill everyone who lives in a blue state: Trump says if states want the federal government to be a good partner to them in fighting coronavirus, "they have to treat us well." pic.twitter.com/ixao0a1UdN— subscribe to my newsletter (@brianbeutler) March 24, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
3 thoughts on “An offer you can’t refuse”
And he wants us to believe he didn’t ask Ukraine for a favor.
Fuck him. I’ll see him in hell first.
Pompous lilliputins.
It’s becoming increasingly tedious to be preached at over the public airwaves on a daily basis by the “swells”.
Now the Neo-liberal New York Times has joined the chores of Neo-liberal Democrats and authoritarian “Never Trump” Republicans in calling for a nationwide shutdown.
What balderdash.
There are 55,000 reported cases of Coronavirus in the United States.
50% of them are in New York City.
Roughly 15% of the total number of cases will need to be hospitalized and 98% of those infected will recover.
About 1.5% of all those becoming infected will eventually die.
So with a “just stay home” order in effect in NYC and NY state why are planeloads of New Yorkers still being allowed to fly down to Florida?
It’s supercalifragilisticexpialidocious that the talking heads in the main stream media and their “just stay home” guests who preach at us on a daily basis about all manner of things, have the wealth in the bank to “just stay home” for a month and not be bothered by how the rent gets paid and the lights stay on.
But, lots of us out here in the hinterlands are living from paycheck to paycheck and from hand to mouth and do worry about such trivial matters as how to pay the rent, keep the lights on and feed ourselves.
A nationwide shutdown is just plain crazy.