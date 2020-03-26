One thought on “Or maybe don’t show them at all?

  1. The main stream media is dangerously close to crossing the bright red line between reporting coronavirus news and sensationalizing the misery of the coronavirus ‘as’ news.

    MSNBC and CNN have already crossed that line on many occasions.

    Health care experts live in a constant state of impending doom so their solutions to problems should be taken with a grain of salt.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *