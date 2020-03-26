Or maybe don’t show them at all? March 26, 2020March 25, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Have reporters report on them after? NBC and CNN producers say they're through airing Trump's virus pressers. “We might take it from the top and then cut away after the first lie, and return when the lies stop.” https://t.co/kNhwJGhVe3— Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) March 25, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Or maybe don’t show them at all?”
The main stream media is dangerously close to crossing the bright red line between reporting coronavirus news and sensationalizing the misery of the coronavirus ‘as’ news.
MSNBC and CNN have already crossed that line on many occasions.
Health care experts live in a constant state of impending doom so their solutions to problems should be taken with a grain of salt.