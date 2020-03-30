Oh, oops March 30, 2020March 29, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares "…I've been talking to Fox insiders over the last few days, there's a real concern inside the network that their early downplaying of the coronavirus actually exposes Fox News to potential legal action by viewers who maybe were misled. " —@gabrielsherman https://t.co/KOsSEQvILl— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) March 29, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Oh, oops”
Fox, the Republican Party, and all its members are as guilty of murdering 2,100 people as if they’d pulled a trigger on each one. If corporations a ‘people,’ then the death penalty should apply to them as well.