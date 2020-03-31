More motivated than our president March 31, 2020March 30, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares NEW: General Electric workers who normally make jet engines have walked off the job to demand that their factories are converted to make ventilators instead https://t.co/mTUjeco2gA— Jason Koebler (@jason_koebler) March 30, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “More motivated than our president”
After the apocalypse is over, how many unused and unneeded ventilators will be stacked in warehouses because nobody was coordinating their production?