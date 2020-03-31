They need to stop carrying these live. This fricking press briefing is nothing more than a campaign rally and this just proves it:
They need to stop carrying these live. This fricking press briefing is nothing more than a campaign rally and this just proves it:
One thought on “My Pillow guy speaks”
The mainstream media becomes less credible by the day.
The MSM has succeeded in traumatizing the American people well beyond the point of being helpful or necessary in order to make bigger profits.
Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx have destroyed the small business sector in this country and that’s all that they should be remembered for.
It will take years to bring small businesses back on line.
Fauci and Brix have also convinced both Democratic and Republican governors to lockdown 75% or 250 million Americans in order to “save lives.”
How many Americans will be discovered dead in their apartments and homes once the all clear is sounded?
After talking to Fauci and Brix, Trump says that he will save “one million lives” by following their advice.
Like everything else that Trump says that “one million lives” saved is just more bullshit and Fauci and Birx know that it’s bullshit even though they gave Trump the number.
The Neo-liberals, Democrats and Republicans, want to lock all of us in our homes until the Angel of Death passes over.
The Liberals want to do the same and also call out the army to maintain order.
The authoritarian Conservatives want Trump to declare martial law and rule by decree.
Yesterday Trumps good friend Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary announced that he was “ruling the country by decree indefinitely.”
The Nazi Orban has been maneuvering to become the dictator of Hungary since the day he was elected in 2010 and now he’s using the coronavirus outbreak as the excuse to make it happen.
There are 492 cases of the Covid19 in Hungary.
How long will the people of Hungary allow Orban’s contempt for them stand before they take action against him?
The people of Socialist Sweden, which has one of the finest universal health care systems (Medicare For All) in the world, has not yet lockdown their country and they won’t.
There are 4497 Covid19 cases in Sweden and 191 deaths.
The United States needs far fewer corporate CEO’s running our hospitals and a lot more professional public sector administrators filling that role.
Thanks to know-nothings like Trump and those who listen to the health care professionals like Fauci and Brix who tell them that the sky is falling, this country is on the verge of becoming un-democratic.