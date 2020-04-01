2 thoughts on “‘Not my job’

  1. 150,000 dead! and that’s the low estimate. Disaster Capitalism at its finest. I cannot overstate how much I hate Republicans right now.

  2. Trump like Moscow Mitch, Brett Kavanaugh and Rand Paul is a Federalist and that’s how Federalists (States Rights and Home Rule) roll.

    Trump is also a lassie faire Capitalist and that combination of Federalism and lassie faire Capitalism is the kiss of death for we the people.

