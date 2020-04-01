‘Not my job’ April 1, 2020March 31, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Two searing quotes from @ChrisMurphyCT that tell the whole story:BEFORE: In early briefings, it became clear admin officials “just didn’t think it was the federal government’s responsibility to solve the problem.”NOW: “There is no national response.”https://t.co/r3JHqgDVHK— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) March 31, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
2 thoughts on “‘Not my job’”
150,000 dead! and that’s the low estimate. Disaster Capitalism at its finest. I cannot overstate how much I hate Republicans right now.
Trump like Moscow Mitch, Brett Kavanaugh and Rand Paul is a Federalist and that’s how Federalists (States Rights and Home Rule) roll.
Trump is also a lassie faire Capitalist and that combination of Federalism and lassie faire Capitalism is the kiss of death for we the people.