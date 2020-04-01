One thought on “Good thing we didn’t elect that bitch, huh?

  1. Or Larry David who should STFU or do his next coronavirus public service announcement sitting on his golden toilet at his home.

    And let’s cut the crap with this mandatory face mask nonsense.
    Why take half measures?
    Trump should issue a presidential decree ordering us to wear a hazemat suit out in public or face a million dollar fine.

    Surviving Trump has been an ordeal.
    But being forced to endure a president Joe Biden for the next 4 years might finish all of us off.
    A president Cuomo ‘would’ finish all of us off.

