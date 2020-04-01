Good thing we didn’t elect that bitch, huh? April 1, 2020March 31, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares This is both remarkable and horrifying. The Captain of the aircraft carrier Teddy Roosevelt makes a desperate appeal to Navy brass for help as COVID rages on his ship.https://t.co/8RGOCt0gM0— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 31, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Good thing we didn’t elect that bitch, huh?”
Or Larry David who should STFU or do his next coronavirus public service announcement sitting on his golden toilet at his home.
And let’s cut the crap with this mandatory face mask nonsense.
Why take half measures?
Trump should issue a presidential decree ordering us to wear a hazemat suit out in public or face a million dollar fine.
Surviving Trump has been an ordeal.
But being forced to endure a president Joe Biden for the next 4 years might finish all of us off.
A president Cuomo ‘would’ finish all of us off.