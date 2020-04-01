Theme of the day April 1, 2020March 31, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares JUST IN: McConnell says Dem impeachment push distracted government from coronavirus threat https://t.co/vAwWRZ5UAY pic.twitter.com/nPujHFDNyU— The Hill (@thehill) March 31, 2020 A source at a conservative firm doing Trump/RNC work tells me the Message of the Day is "Impeachment kept Trump from focusing on the virus."This person and I went from great friends (2000s to 2016) then frenemies (2017-2019) and now this person is PISSED.More to follow.— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 31, 2020 The CDC issued its first warning on Jan 8.Trump held campaign rallies on Jan 9, Jan 14, Jan 28, Jan 30, Feb 10, Feb 19, Feb 20, Feb 21 & Feb 28.He golfed on Jan 18, Jan 19, Feb 1, Feb 15, Mar 7 & Mar 8.The first time he admitted the coronavirus might be a problem was Mar 13— Pé (@4everNeverTrump) March 30, 2020 pic.twitter.com/ZUv8RvOKxS— E PLURIBUS UNUM 🇺🇸🏴🇩🇪 (@swatkins109) March 31, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Theme of the day”
Republicans are the “enemy of the people.”
Chicken Little and his wife Repeat spend 3 hours an day, 5 days a week telling us over and over again on “Morning Joke” that the sky is falling.
That we must lock ourselves away in the darkness until the danger passes.
These are the same sorts of people who demand that we fund the world’s largest and most expensive military to defend ourselves against_____________(fill in blank), when we all know that the greatest danger that we face is some random virus wiping us out. Or virus stricken Zombies.
These are the same sorts of people who haven’t taken the time to analyze the fact that the people of the Po Valley in Northern Italy who have been the hardest hit by the coronavirus are also the people living in that region which has the most toxic and polluted air in Europe.
These are the sorts of people like militaristic, warmonger Mike Pompeo who, while the world is fighting the coronavirus plague, is running around the world threatening people.
Of course the sky is falling.
When hasn’t the sky been falling?
The influenza outbreak of 1917-1918 took the lives of 600,000 Americans, but for reason that aren’t relevant today.
In 1918 we were fighting a war in Europe and every available doctor and nurse was “over there” treating US war wounded.
That caused an acute shortage of medical personnel in the US.
In 1918 the scientific community didn’t know that a virus couldn’t be cured with anti-biotics like an infection could be.
In 2020 it’s been proven scientifically that the only way a virus “dies out” is when “herd immunity” is achieved.
The Chicken Little’s of the world want to delay the inevitable by imprisoning all us in our homes for an indefinite period of time.
China shutdown Wuhan for 2 months and pretty much eradicated the coronavirus in that region, only to discover that travelers had brought the virus back into China from elsewhere.
It’s prudent to wash our hands, stop touching our faces, and keeping our distance, but shutting down the entire US is not only bad science and just plain nutz.
Note: The 1918 Spanish Flu ended World War I, because the virus was engineered to be fatal only to fighting aged men. Those aged 21 to 26.