A friend lost her elderly aunt and her brother was dropped off at the hospital a few hours later.
An extended family member’s husband (a nurse practitioner) died.
How about you and yours?
One thought on “Just this week”
So far, so good, but I’m really nervous about my kids and grandkids. A colleague at work had a cousin succumb in NYC over the weekend. I guess I should be more worried about my wife and I, but we’ve got each other to the bitter end.