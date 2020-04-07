This should cheer everyone up April 7, 2020April 6, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares The closure of restaurants and bars, the halting of the tourism industry and a lack of foot traffic in urban areas have had a severe impact on rat populations around the country. https://t.co/IUnZP581Yv— The Hill (@thehill) April 7, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
3 thoughts on “This should cheer everyone up”
Wow. Now that IS an unanticipated outcome. I’m sure Republicans will want to take credit . . .
jesus, when you read the article all the rats are not coming to my house!
*now*