Corruption April 8, 2020April 7, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares We need federal intervention. Supply is disrupted and filled with profiteering middle men and counterfeits. N95 mask was $.62 now $6.50, gowns were $.24, now $4.50. In a federal emergency if gas went from $1.50 to $28.13 per gallon would we intervene? These PPEs can save lives. pic.twitter.com/zLEVhxoJvO— Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) April 7, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Corruption”
No they’re going to investigate WHO first. Meanwhile, POTUS is taking care of his buddies!!!!!! Those donations got to come from somewhere.