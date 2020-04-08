This is big April 8, 2020April 7, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Rep. John Lewis has endorsed Joe Biden for president."It is my belief that we need Joe Biden now more than ever before," Lewis said. "He will be a great president. He will lead our country to a better place. He will inspire another generation."https://t.co/5XSBFYax33— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 7, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “This is big”
If Joe Biden ends up being the Democratic nominee, I will definitely vote for him, but, I still think he is the worst choice for any real change.
His idea that a kumbya bipartisanship will once again bloom is a fantasy, and the quicker every Democratic office holder realizes it the better!
Bipartisanship ended with Newt Gingrich and his list of words to use in describing any Democrat.