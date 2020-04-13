Ben Franklin would be horrified

~ susie

Sure, let’s privatize it so UPS or FedEx can charge us $7 a letter!

Published by susie

One thought on “Ben Franklin would be horrified

  1. USPS would still be operating at a profit, something that as a service it is not really required to do, if the goddamn Republicans hadn’t tried to kill it by making it prefund it’s pension and health insurance by 75 years, something no business anywhere does.
    Drop that requirement and they are solvent tomorrow.
    But, you know, they have unions and therefore must be eliminated.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *