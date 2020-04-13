Ben Franklin would be horrified April 13, 2020April 12, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Sure, let’s privatize it so UPS or FedEx can charge us $7 a letter! Imagine using a pandemic to try and kill the constitutionally-created postal service which employs 600,000 fellow Americans and has already lost hundreds of mail carriers to COVID-19, out of pure spite and right wing privatization greed & telling them "you get a loan or nothing." https://t.co/gnszyMbBIY— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 12, 2020 Let me get this straight. The US Post Office, started by Ben freaking Franklin in the 1770s, is on the brink of being destroyed by a President who loves to invoke nostalgia for America’s old days and a party that calls itself “conservatives” and “patriots?”— Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) April 13, 2020 It's hard to know if Trump's trying to kill a postal service as old as the republic just to avoid mail-in voting, to punish it for not raising Amazon's rates (which it can't actually do) to punish Bezos for owning the Washington Post, or because he is a low energy nihilist. https://t.co/gftsHPURIk— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 12, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Ben Franklin would be horrified”
USPS would still be operating at a profit, something that as a service it is not really required to do, if the goddamn Republicans hadn’t tried to kill it by making it prefund it’s pension and health insurance by 75 years, something no business anywhere does.
Drop that requirement and they are solvent tomorrow.
But, you know, they have unions and therefore must be eliminated.