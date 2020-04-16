Happy ending April 16, 2020April 15, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares A few weeks ago Yanira Soriano, critically ill with COVID-19, was admitted to Northwell Health’s Southside Hospital in Suffolk County, NY. She was also 34 weeks pregnant. (Thread — and it’s worth it)— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 15, 2020 2/ Soriano was in such dire straits she was put into a medically induced coma and onto a ventilator. Doctors did not know if she would survive. Doctors performed an emergency Caesarian section to save the baby. The baby boy was then transferred to a children’s hospital.— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 15, 2020 3/ After 11 days on the ventilator, Yanira Soriano began to recover and was taken off the machine. This afternoon she was greeted with applause from the hospital staff as she was wheeled out of the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4b3ai1VMax— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 15, 2020 4/ And then she got to meet Walter, her baby boy. pic.twitter.com/Ghc86S9npH— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 15, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie