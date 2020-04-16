Spite, nose, face, etc. April 16, 2020April 16, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Now watch these assholes start the new Tea Party: I wondered a moment why these people were protesting social distancing when Trump himself had endorsed it.Then I remembered: they don’t associate what Trump says with anything real.Like the rest of us, they know he lies. Unlike us, they support it. 1/xhttps://t.co/W3O3umaGrX— Roy Edroso (@edroso) April 15, 2020 #OperationThinTheHerd, AKA #OperationHereHoldMyBeer, is well underway. MAGAts are so mad about being told by a Democrat to stay home, they're willing to fill up the #TrumpBurialPits to prove it. Soon #MAGA will stand for MAGAts Are Getting Annihilated. https://t.co/V0KjTEvxMp— Bridget Resists 🗽🇺🇸🌊✊❤️ (@BridgetSterli19) April 15, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie