I was going to write about this today, but Will Bunch already did it:

I wrote a book on the Tea Party, and I've seen this before — the shameless manipulation by Fox News, billionaires and the GOP



These 'anti-stay-at-home' protests are an illusion to help right-wing elites cling to power. Don't be fooled!



My new column https://t.co/2Q50lv8487 — Will Bunch Sign Up For My Newsletter (@Will_Bunch) April 19, 2020

And so did Melissa Ryan, my fave right-wing disinformation expert: