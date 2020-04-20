Slow clap April 20, 2020April 19, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares I love this! More below. Photos by Alyson McClaran: https://t.co/jAEdZSBAsJ pic.twitter.com/BAa0eNEaQK— keyvan (کیوان) 🌹 (@shafieikeyvan) April 19, 2020 Two nurses, who have witnessed first hand the toll Covid is taking in Colorado, stood up and peacefully counter protested. Here is how they were treated. I had join them. pic.twitter.com/iJnNcqZxSv— Marc Zenn (@MarcZenn) April 19, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
2 thoughts on “Slow clap”
I think I know the plot here: Trump WANTS another peak in cases, sometime towards November , the democrats will again be in lockdown; the Repub legislatures or governors will limit absentee voting. But AGAs who will have been going to rallies, those who survive at lesat, will have herd immunity by then, they being herslike anyway.
I bet Jared thought this up.
MAGAS not AGAs