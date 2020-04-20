Slow clap

~ susie

I love this!

Published by susie

2 thoughts on “Slow clap

  1. I think I know the plot here: Trump WANTS another peak in cases, sometime towards November , the democrats will again be in lockdown; the Repub legislatures or governors will limit absentee voting. But AGAs who will have been going to rallies, those who survive at lesat, will have herd immunity by then, they being herslike anyway.
    I bet Jared thought this up.

