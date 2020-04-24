Blue state bailout? April 24, 2020April 23, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Kiss my ass, Andrew Cuomo tells Mitch McConnell: WATCH: Cuomo criticizes McConnell’s remarks on state virus aid:“NY puts in to that federal pot $116B more than we take out … KY takes out $148B more than they put in.Sen. McConnell, who's getting bailed out here? It's your state that is living on the money that we generate” pic.twitter.com/0iaBisvju9— NBC News (@NBCNews) April 23, 2020 Hey #MitchMcConnell: "High-tax, traditionally Democratic states (blue), subsidize low-tax, traditionally Republican states (red) — in a big way." https://t.co/wpY501a0bU— Andrea Chalupa (@AndreaChalupa) April 23, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie