So sick of wingers April 24, 2020April 23, 2020

Now follow the entire thread: "Officer, you don't want to do that." My god, the privilege is astounding but unsurprising pic.twitter.com/ggNnS11p2e— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 23, 2020 The woman who was arrested (Sara Brady) is the big sister of Mariah Walton, a disabled woman whose parents denied her healthcare on the basis of faith healing. Rather than support her sister, Sara has spent years running interference for her parents. https://t.co/3lPM0iXIYT— Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) April 23, 2020