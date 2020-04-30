Just nuts April 30, 2020April 29, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares You will be so shocked to hear he never delivered the ventilators: After One Tweet To President Trump, This Man Got $69 Million From New York For Ventilators https://t.co/NYthvhLeUD via @rosalindzadams— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) April 30, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Just nuts”
Any democrat who has a meeting with Trump and comes out afterward and tells us that it was a “productive meeting” is lying, stupid, or has just had their life threatened.
Trump is losing to Biden nationally by 5 points, but a full 10% of voters don’t like either one of these guys.
The Democratic Party has presented the voting public with a Hobson’s choice.
But the bottom line is that Biden is better then nothing (Trump).