One thought on "Just nuts"

  1. Any democrat who has a meeting with Trump and comes out afterward and tells us that it was a “productive meeting” is lying, stupid, or has just had their life threatened.

    Trump is losing to Biden nationally by 5 points, but a full 10% of voters don’t like either one of these guys.

    The Democratic Party has presented the voting public with a Hobson’s choice.

    But the bottom line is that Biden is better then nothing (Trump).

