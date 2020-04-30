2 thoughts on “Here’s some good news

  1. You can be a groveling, terrorist-supporting traitor only so long before even you best friends begin seeging to see you for what you are.

  2. Graham is a pro-Zionist Evangelical Christian and warmonger who cheered on the Bush/Cheney, Afghanistan/Iraq war crimes.
    Other then that he’s a good egg.

