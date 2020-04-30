Here’s some good news April 30, 2020April 29, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares This is a big honkin’ deal: Former Lindsey Graham donor flips to back Democratic opponent in Senate race https://t.co/nVPJAit7uA— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) April 30, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
2 thoughts on “Here’s some good news”
You can be a groveling, terrorist-supporting traitor only so long before even you best friends begin seeging to see you for what you are.
Graham is a pro-Zionist Evangelical Christian and warmonger who cheered on the Bush/Cheney, Afghanistan/Iraq war crimes.
Other then that he’s a good egg.